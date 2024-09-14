Illegal Migrant Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Family Of 4

Irondequoit Police

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:33 PM – Saturday, September 14, 2024

An illegal migrant has been arrested in connection to the murder of a family of four in New York.

Advertisement

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Dominican Republic immigrant Julio Cesar Pimentel-Soriano, 34, who is also wanted in his home country for another murder that occurred in 2019.

Fraime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, 4, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, 2, were murdered at their home in Irondequoit on August 31st.

“This was a horrific scene,” said Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters in a press conference. “In almost 32 years of doing this job, I haven’t seen anything like it.”

On September 7th, Julio Cesar Pimentel-Soriano was arrested by police following an extensive investigation.

“It appears Mr. Soriano entered the island of Puerto Rico illegally and obtained fraudulent New York identification,” read the Irondequoit Police Department’s post. “With that identification, he was free to travel from Puerto Rico to the United States mainland.”

“Our condolences go out to the family, their friends and neighbors,” Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans said to Spectrum News. “I’m so sorry this has happened, but I want you to know that the Town Board and I will authorize anything that’s needed to our police department to collaborate and to use any and all resources to bring these people to justice.”

That morning, firefighters were battling multiple fires at the house when they discovered the family’s bodies in the basement.

Following further investigation, police determined that the family’s death was unrelated to the fires.

While police have stated that only limited information will be released at this time, the Irondequoit Police Department is still conducting an active investigation to bring justice for the Moreno family.

A vigil has been set up on the front porch of the Moreno family’s home with stuffed animals and photos of the victims.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!