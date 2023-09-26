Illegal Immigrants Mount Foreign Flag On Texas Land While Crossing Rio Grande

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:04 PM – Tuesday, September 26, 2023

According to border officials, illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande attempted to show pride for their country and claim Texas land by mounting and flying a foreign flag.

The mounted flag resembled a Colombian flag, however, many social media users online asserted that it was actually a Venezuelan flag.

It was removed by authorities shortly after.

The little island at Eagle Pass, Texas, which borders the Rio Grande, has seen its fair share of immigrants on foot seeking to enter the United States to request refuge.

Title 42, a Trump-era public health edict, expired in May, and the Texas Department of Public Safety immediately assumed control of the island, according to DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez.

The island had been designated by the Texas General Land Office.

The flying foreign flag was “quickly taken care of” by a DPS Tactical Marine Unit, according to Olivarez. Congressman Troy Nehls (R-Texas) also offered some commentary on the flag-lowering video.

Many social media users were aghast by the immigrants’ “ignorance” and “pride for their own country that is apparently so great that they had to leave it to come to ours.”

