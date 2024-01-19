Illegal Immigrant Charged With Raping Disabled Person Is Released After 9 Days, Initial ICE Request Ignored

An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:21 AM – Friday, January 19, 2024

Authorities in Boston denied a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) request to take an illegal immigrant from Haiti into custody who was charged with raping a person with developmental disabilities.

Advertisement

The Haitian immigrant, Pierre Lucard Emile, 31, was then released after only nine days.

The victim’s name and identify was withheld by authorities from the media.

“Disturbingly, and despite our filing an immigration detainer, this individual was released back into the community by the criminal court,” ICE said in a statement.

According to an ICE press release, the man entered the country illegally in December of 2022 at a port of entry in Brownsville, Texas, and was later found to be “inadmissible.” He was then released with a notice to appear, according to ICE sources.

A district court judge rejected the demands of Boston immigration officers, who had initially charged him for residing in the country illegally.

He was first detained back in late September on charges of rape, indecent assault, and battery on an individual with developmental disabilities, however, the report was only recently released to the press.

In order to hold Emile and initiate the deportation process, ICE filed a detainee request immediately after the charges.

However, “sanctuary” jurisdictions—like Boston—usually refuse to comply with requests for ICE detainees and restrict or prohibit collaboration with federal immigration authorities. As a result, the man was overlooked, and in late November, he was later freed with an electronic monitoring tag.

On January 9th of this month, ICE was finally able to arrest him. The agency now states that its Enforcement and Removal Operations will pursue his deportation following the resolution of his criminal proceedings.

“The men and women of ERO Boston continue to protect the community from those who pose a real public safety threat to our communities,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons said in the statement. “We remain strongly committed to protecting residents in communities by apprehending those who are not lawfully present in this country and pose a threat to public safety. This remains a central piece of our mission.”

Due to sanctuary policies, Emile is the most recent case where an illegal immigrant was released back onto the streets who has a serious criminal record and is currently facing prosecution. In November, Fox News revealed that another illegal immigrant from Honduras who was accused of rape, abduction, and battery was freed back onto the streets of Virginia.

Over 85% of illegal immigrants are “being released,” according to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who claimed that there were over 302,000 interactions with undocumented migrants in December.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!