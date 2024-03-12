Illegal Immigrant Charged After Wrong-Way Car Crash Kills 12-Year-Old Missouri Boy

Edina Bracho, 33. (Photo via: St. Louis County Police Department)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:57 PM – Tuesday, March 12, 2024

A 12-year-old adolescent recently passed away in the hospital after an illegal immigrant from Venezuela was speeding while driving on the wrong side of the road in Missouri, crashing into the boy’s family’s vehicle.

The illegal immigrant is now being charged with manslaughter.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, in December, 33-year-old Edina Bracho was reportedly driving the wrong way in Hazelwood, Missouri, going 75 mph in a 40 mph zone, when her minivan collided with a Jeep transporting Travis Wolfe and his parents, Timothy and Stephanie.

After being taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, 12-year-old Travis was put on life support. However, he sadly died last week from severe injuries.

According to Fox 2, Travis’ parents were receiving treatment at Mercy Hospital for several broken bones, while Bracho’s two children were admitted to the same hospital with critical injuries as well.

The Venezuelan immigrant was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree endangering a child, and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Her bond of $500,000 is cash only.

A hearing is scheduled for April 8th.

“The defendant is here illegally from Venezuela,” according to cited court documents.

Hazelwood police Sgt. Scott Schnurbusch said that Bracho’s immigration status “did not play a part in our investigation.” However, “it was just difficult identifying all parties involved because we didn’t have documentation or identifications in the vehicle to try to figure out who the two juveniles and the suspect were,” he continued.

“One thousand seven hundred feet is quite a big distance to travel at over 70 miles an hour on a 40-mile posted road. That’s a long way to travel in the wrong direction and not realize it,” he added.

