Illegal Immigrant Accused Of Shooting Jewish Man Outside Chicago Synagogue Slapped With Hate Crime, Terrorism Charges

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling (C) observes a protest ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 18, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

12:41 PM – Friday, November 1, 2024

An illegal immigrant accused of shooting a Jewish man while he was walking into a Chicago synagogue is slapped with new hate crime and terrorism charges.

Authorities announced additional charges against 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi on Thursday.

The shooting took place on October 26th, in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood.

“Evidence from the offenders phone indicated he planned this shooting and specifically targeted people of Jewish faith,” said CPD Supt. Larry Snelling.

Abdallahi is accused of shooting a 39-year-old Jewish man in the shoulder as he was walking to synagogue, ensuing in a shootout with police just half an hour later.

Officers returned fire and Abdallahi was shot multiple times as a result. He has remained hospitalized in the ICU ever since.“Thankfully, this victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries,” Snelling said. “We know that this is something that he’s going to have to deal with the rest of his days.”

Police said they have not yet been able to interview Abdallahi due to his injuries.

He is also facing one count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, six counts of attempted first degree murder, and seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

During a press conference announcing the additional charges on Thursday, officials, including the mayor, said the charges were not the result of public pressure, emphasizing that they are there to protect the Jewish community.

Police believe Abdallahi was working alone, but local Jewish organizations are still on alert.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents in Chicago have seen a near 300% increase in the last year.

ICE has “lodged and immigration detainer with Cook County Jail”, and a court appearance for Abdallahi has been scheduled for November 7th.

