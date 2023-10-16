Ill. Landlord Stabs 6-Year-Old Boy To Death

Mourners carry the coffin of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume during his funeral at Parkholm Cemetery on October 16, 2023 in LaGrange, Illinois. Wadea was stabbed to death and his mother seriously injured in an attack by the family’s landlord, Joseph Czuba, motivated by hatred for Muslims and the fighting in Israel and Gaza, according to published reports citing police. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

6:35 PM – Monday, October 16, 2023

A 71-year-old man appeared in court on Monday, in regards to an alleged targeted attack where he killed a minor and wounded his mother. The Illinois man is facing hate crime charges for stabbing the six-year-old Palestinian-American boy to death.

On Sunday, detectives claimed that Joseph M. Czuba, a 71-year-old landlord, targeted Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother, Hanaan Shahin, over their Muslim faith and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The boys mother suffered several injuries in the attack. However, she is expected to survive.

The Will County Sheriff’s office released a statement saying they found Czuba sitting upright on a curb following the incident with a laceration on his forehead.

They also announced that the weapon that was used to stab the child 26-times was a military-style knife with a seven inch serrated blade.

Members of the community are warning of a rise in violence amid the Israel-Hamas war.

FBI Director Chris Wray spoke at a police conference Saturday. During his speech, he offered his condolences for the “sheer brutality and disregard for innocent lives there.”

Wray urged officers to remain vigilant as the agency expects an increase in hate crimes toward both Jewish and Muslim people.

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own,” Wray said.

Wray asserted that together police officers, often being the first to see signs of violence, can work to safeguard communities.

In addition to the two counts of hate charges, the knifemen faces first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

