Ilhan Omar’s Daughter, Isra Hirsi, Suspended From College For Involvement In Anti-Israel Protests

The daughter of Democrat “squad” member Illhan Omar, Isra Hirsi, said on Thursday that she has been suspended from Barnard College over her involvement in anti-Israel protests on Columbia University’s campus.

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” the 21-year-old wrote on X.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide.”

Hirsi and the two other students, who were identified as Maryam Iqbal and Soph Dinu, all received their notice of suspension from Barnard’s dean, Leslie Grinage, on Thursday morning.

“This decision is based on information received from Columbia University Public Safety that you have been involved in an unauthorized encampment on the Columbia University campus and you have not ceased participation in this unauthorized encampment despite repeated requests from Barnard and Columbia on April 17, 2024 that you do so,” the dean’s email read, according to the student group.

Omar’s (D-Minn.) daughter shared footage of herself participating in the protests a day earlier, calling it a “huge historic moment.”

“We will stand resolute until our demands are met. Our demands include divestment from companies complicit in genocide, transparency of @Columbia’s investments and FULL amnesty for all students facing repression,” she wrote.

This comes after the far-left Democrat Omar was booted by Republicans from the Foreign Affairs Committee in February over her recent anti-Semitic comments about Israel.

