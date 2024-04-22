Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Claims She’s ‘Homeless’ After Suspension From College Over Anti-Israel Protests

Isra Hirsi and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at the 2019 Town & Country Philanthropy Summit Sponsored By Northern Trust, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Pomellato, And 1 Hotels & Baccarat Hotels on May 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country)

10:55 AM – Monday, April 22, 2024

Far-left Democrat “Squad” member Illhan Omar’s daughter now claims that she is homeless and cannot afford food after being banned from her dorm room out of her highly touted $90,000-per-year Barnard College. This follows her arrest at last week’s anti-Israel protests on Columbia University’s campus.

Isra Hirsi and a number of Barnard students were slapped with suspensions after being among the over 100 protestors who were caught, handcuffed, and hauled away for refusing to clear the campus last Thursday.

“I was a little bit frantic, like, where am I going to sleep? Where am I gonna go?” she told Teen Vogue after learning she’d been evicted from campus housing and banned from using the dining hall.

“And also all of my s–t is thrown in a random lot. It’s pretty horrible,” said the regretful student and daughter of Omar (D-Minn.).

“I have like four shirts, two pairs of pants,” Hirsi complained. “I don’t know when I can go home, and I don’t know if I ever will be able to.”

This comes after the 21-year-old, who is a member of the anti-Israel group Apartheid Divest, received notice of her suspension early on Thursday. This was hours before the NYPD was called in to arrest protestors and to help dismantle the anti-Israel encampment.

After being released from jail on Thursday, she then continued to complain after hearing nothing from the Barnard administration.

“I sent them an email like, ‘Hey, I rely on campus for my meals, I rely on my dining plan,’ and they were like, Oh, you can come pick up a prepackaged bag of food, a full 48 hours after I was suspended,” she told the magazine.

“There was no food support, no nothing.”

Hirsi also said that she was in custody for almost eight hours.

“We had so many people who were born female in our group that they didn’t have enough space for us,” Hirsi told Teen Vogue. “It was a very slow process in getting everybody into the cells.

“I was zip-tied for about seven hours and wasn’t released for about eight,” she added.

Furthermore, she also stated that Barnard’s president, Laura Rosenbury, was being harsher on students than Columbia University.

“Only Barnard students are evicted, and I think it’s pretty crazy,” Hirsi griped.

“I think it’s really on a school-by-school basis, and Barnard has decided to take a very egregious stand against us,” she continued.

