IDF Tells Gaza To Evacuate

Israeli security forces take aim during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the Wadi Joz neighbourhood in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on October 13, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:56 AM – Friday, October 13, 2023

Israel’s military has warned residents in north Gaza to evacuate to the south as a ground invasion is expected in the coming days.

On Thursday, the United Nations (U.N.) stated that Israel’s military notified that everyone in northern Gaza should evacuate to the south of the enclave within 24 hours.

Even though Israel has warned Gaza residents to evacuate before the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) invasion, Hamas has urged its citizens to ignore the statement and to stay in Gaza.

The order evacuation to the north was issued by Israel’s military in order to reduce civilian losses in the conflict against Hamas. Even with Hamas telling its citizens that they should not leave, Israel has been dropping flyers into the effected areas making sure people are warned about the situation.

Stéphane Dujarric, a U.N. spokesperson, spoke to the press about the warning the IDF gave Gaza.

“Today, just before midnight local time, team leaders of the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Department of Safety and Security in Gaza were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” he said. “This amounts to approximately 1.1 million people. The same order applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities – including schools, health centers, and clinics.”

He continued by stating the U.N. declared it “impossible” and warned of a humanitarian disaster.

“We consider it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” Dujarric said.

He also strongly appealed for the order to be rescinded, warning that “it could transform an already tragic situation into a calamitous one.”

Israeli U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan, argued that the U.N.’s response to Israel’s early warning was as “shameful” and he said that the U.N. has ignored the brutality of the attack on Israel.

In Israel, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 258 soldiers, and over 3,300 have been injured. Nearly 1,850 people have been murdered and another 7,300 have been injured in Gaza.

