IDF Releases Footage Of Israeli Hostages Inside Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

People congregating chant slogans and react outside Al-Shifa hopsital in Gaza City on November 2, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by Dawood NEMER / AFP) (Photo by DAWOOD NEMER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:20 PM – Sunday, November 19, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released disturbing video footage that showed Israeli hostages being rushed into Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital on the morning of the October 7th terror attacks.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the IDF released chilling surveillance camera footage from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital portraying Hamas terrorists bringing a Nepali and Thai citizen who were kidnapped from Israel on October 7th to the hospital’s medical center.

In the video, one of the hostages is evidently injured in his arm and is being rolled out on a hospital bed, while the second hostage is being vigorously dragged into the hospital by terrorists.

“These findings prove that the Hamas terror organization used Shifa Hospital on the day of the massacre itself as terror infrastructure,” the IDF announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to the IDF, the footage was captured between 10:42 and 11:01 a.m. on October 7th. The video shows Hamas terrorists dragging the two hostages into the hospital, with one of them being seen bleeding while lying back on a stretcher.

The terrorists are also seen handing the wounded hostage to a team of medical professionals, who subsequently take him into a different room.

“We have not yet located both of these hostages and rescued them,” said IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. “We do not know where they are.”

Additionally, the IDF shared a video depicting an allegedly stolen shaft at the Al-Shifa Hospital complex that leads to the 300-mile network of tunnels that run beneath Hamas.

The video shows a 10-meter deep, 55-meter-long tunnel that is positioned underneath Gaza City’s largest hospital.

“The tunnel entrance contains various defense mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole, in an attempt by Hamas to block Israeli forces from entering,” the IDF announced in a statement.

The IDF further stated that the tunnel shaft was close to a shed that contained Kalashnikov rifles, explosives, and RPGs.

With regard to Hamas’ use of the Al-Shifa Hospital, which has been repeatedly targeted by airstrikes and raids during the conflict, the two new videos are the most recent evidence that Israel has made public.

The IDF has predicted that many hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including Al-Shifa, Rantisi and Al-Quds, were utilized as “Hamas headquarters” and that the hospitals were ready to take in hostages from Israel before the conflict began.

According to Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, the IDF is preparing to breach through the doors and ensure that the tunnels beneath the hospital are inoperable. According to army officials, fighting there will take some time because dealing with terrorist infrastructure inside a hospital requires extreme caution.

The hospital still has roughly 300 patients and employees, according to the IDF.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!