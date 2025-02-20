IDF: Body Initially Thought To Be Hostage Shiri Bibas Is Not Her, Sons’ Remains Positively Identified

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 20, 2025 shows posters bearing the portraits of Israeli hostages Shiri Bibas (C) and her two children Ariel (L) and Kfir (R), held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, set up on a square outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, on January 21, 2025. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:05 PM – Thursday, February 20, 2025

Following a forensic investigation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the body believed to be that of Shiri Bibas, a Hamas hostage, is not hers — nor the body of any other hostage taken by the Hamas.

Meanwhile, the remains of her two sons, the youngest victims kidnapped by the Islamist terrorist group, have in fact been positively identified.

Specialists at Abu Kabir, who identified the remains, noted that through its forensic evidence, Israel’s intelligence agency believes that the young children were “brutally murdered” by the terrorists in November 2023.

Shiri’s eldest son, Ariel, was only 4-years-old, while her other son, Kfir, was just 10-months-old at the time of their deaths.

“This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages,” says the IDF. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our hostages.” “We share the deep sorrow of the Bibas family at this difficult time and will continue to make every effort to return Shiri and all the hostages home as soon as possible,” the IDF continued.

This news comes hours after the bodies of Shiri, Ariel, Kfir and Oded Lifshitz, 84, were released back to Israel as part of a hostage swap.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

