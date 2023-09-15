Idaho Murders: Victim Woke Up “Trapped” By Friends Body When Trying To Escape

Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing on cameras in the courtroom in Latah County District Court on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:20 AM – Friday, September 15, 2023

The father of one of the University of Idaho murder victims has stated there is evidence indicating that his daughter tried to escape but was trapped by her friend’s lifeless body.

Steven Goncalves, the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, stated that his daughter had woken up and tried to escape during the brutal attack that resulted in her and her three friends dead.

Reportedly, there is evidence showing that when Kaylee woke up and tried to escape but she was trapped in by Madison Mogen’s body , her childhood best friend and another one of the four victims.

“There’s evidence to show that she awakened and tried to get out of that situation, [but] she was assaulted and stabbed,” Steve Goncalves said.

According to Kaylee’s mother, the best friends were found dead beside each other in the same room.

She also stated that evidence showed that Maddie was most likely the first victim and when the killer turned to Kaylee, she was stuck between the wall and Maddie’s body.

“The bed was up against the wall. The headboard was touching the wall and the left side of the bed was touching the wall. And we believe that Maddie was on the outside and Kaylee was on the inside,” she said. ”The way the bed was set up … [Kaylee] was trapped.”

Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother, said she also speculated that the suspect “intended to kill one and killed four.”

The father of another victim, Xana Kernodle who was found dead next to her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, who was also a victim, reportedly stated that he also believes his daughter fought against the murderer.

Bryan Kohberger is the alleged suspect in the case and he is awaiting trial on multiple counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary related to the deaths of the four University of Idaho students.

The attack happened at around 4 a.m. on November 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. Seven weeks after the brutal attacks, police arrested Kohberger after multiple pieces of evidence tied him to the case, including DNA found on a knife sheath discovered at the crime scene.

Kohberger and his team have recently requested for the removal of cameras in the courtroom for the trial but a decision has not yet been made.

The trial originally scheduled for October has been postponed and a new date has not yet been set.

