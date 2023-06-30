Idaho murders suspect arrested in 2014

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom during a hearing Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow, Idaho. (August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP, Pool)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:15 PM – Thursday, June 29, 2023

Bryan Kohberger, the prime suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide, has a past behind bars. He was first arrested nine years prior to the alleged killings.

Kohberger was arrested in 2014 when he was 19 years old. He was arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly stealing his sister’s iPhone and charged with misdemeanor theft.

According to reports, Bryan was put behind bars by his father Michael Kohberger. He told law enforcement his son had warned him “not to do anything stupid” after learning Bryan had taken the phone. His father also notified police that his son had struggled with a drug addiction.

Police refused to comment on the case, however they confirmed that the case had been expunged and that the record “no longer exists.” In Monroe County, Pennsylvania, first-time offenders are offered the opportunity to enter into a pretrial program called “Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition.” This program allows charges to be dropped and for the individual’s record to be “expunged” once the accused has successfully completed probation.

Prosecutors hope to use this new piece of information to build their case. Idaho prosecutors announced during a court filing on Monday that they are seeking the death penalty against Kohberger for the alleged murders.

