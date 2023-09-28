Idaho Murders: Prosecutors Demand Kohberger’s Amazon Info, Related to Knife Purchases

(Photo by Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:26 PM – Thursday, September 28, 2023

Prosecutors in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect of the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, requested consumer information from Amazon related to the purchasing of knives as part of their investigation.

The Amazon warrant requested information on all payment methods, items added to Kohberger’s cart, items removed or deleted from the cart, saved/wish-list items, as well as reviews and comments submitted by Kohberger’s account.

On May 10th, investigators served a search warrant to the E-commerce website Amazon, stating that there was grounds to believe that activity on the site between March 20th through March 30th of 2022, and November 1st through December 6th of 2022, could have led to the killings.

The warrant requested “all detailed customer click activity pertaining to knives and accessories,” which is crucial, given the fact that his victims were stabbed to death. In court records, investigators also stated that they have DNA from the crime scene that was discovered on a knife sheath.

According to court documents, another warrant, which was served to Apple on August 1st, similarly requested the records of all devices linked with his user ID, including electronic serial numbers, SIM information, and the contents of all emails, instant messages, and files stored in iCloud.

Records were additionally retrieved for “locations where the account or devices associated with the accessed account, including all the data stored in connection with AirTags, Location Services, Find My, and Apple Maps.”

Numerous additional warrants were also served to Spotify, Google, TikTok, and AT&T, among others.

Each order requested any financial information associated, and a search warrant executed on Venmo on July 25th requested all bank accounts, credit/debit cards, transactions associated with the account, and the names of the receivers of the transactions.

Kohberger is currently awaiting trial on multiple counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary related to the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

They are identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial was set for October 2nd, however, it has been delayed since the 24-year-old suspect waived his right to a speedy trial.

A new trial date has not been set yet.

