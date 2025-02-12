Idaho Murders: New DNA Evidence Could Possibly See Kohberger ‘Walk Free’

Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing to overturn his grand jury indictment on October 26, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by Kai Eiselein-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:46 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The legal defense team working for the 29-year-old suspect in the Idaho murders case, Bryan Kohberger, has revealed new evidence that could possibly see him walk free — despite prior evidence suggesting his guilt.

According to the defense, two unidentified male blood samples, one on a handrail and another on a glove, were recovered by investigators sometime after the murders. Neither of the samples match Kohberger.

At a hearing last month, defense attorney Anne Taylor made remarks to Ada County Judge Steven Hippler, proposing that the revelation of these “new DNA matches” could prove that Kohberger was not involved with the murders after all.

“That was an interesting piece of information,” Boise-based defense attorney Edwina Elcox told Fox News Digital. “I think the defense tries to raise the issue and muddy the waters with it.”

The suspect is currently awaiting trial on multiple counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary — related to the deaths of four students in Idaho who were all killed in the same home on the same night. The victims were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators tied him to the murders by using DNA evidence found on a knife sheath that was left at the scene, which was located in the same bed where Mogen and Goncalves were found dead.

“His [Kohberger’s] DNA is still on the knife sheath, though,” Hippler reminded Taylor in court. “That’s the problem, counsel.”

Taylor argued that detectives had misled Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall with their probable cause affidavit by leaving out details about the other unidentified blood. Hippler highlighted the connection between the suspect and the DNA found under Mogen’s body.

“How does that, even if disclosed, preclude a finding of probable cause when there’s a DNA match between the DNA on the sheath and Mr. Kohberger?” Hippler asked. “Isn’t that probable cause every day and twice on Sunday?”

Taylor quickly responded, arguing: “NOT in this context.”

In pretrial motions, she had attacked the FBI’s investigative genetic genealogy work — which generated a lead that led police to Kohberger.

“What does a knife sheath at a scene mean?” Taylor asked. “That’s going to be the ultimate question.”

“If you’re killed by a knife, it probably means a lot,” Hippler replied. “Probable cause is not a proof beyond a reasonable doubt standard. It’s a probable cause to think that this person might have done it. And I’m not sure how that direct DNA connection to a sheath found on or near one of the victims doesn’t close the book on anything on probable cause after that.”

After the hearing, Hippler said that he had not yet decided whether the defense will receive a “Franks hearing,” which is a court proceeding where a defendant challenges the validity of a search warrant. This would allow the Kohberger team to attack the warrants in court.

If Kohberger is convicted of the murders, he can still face the death penalty.

