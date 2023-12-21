Idaho Murders: Kohberger Loses Bid To Have Charges Tossed

(Photo by Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:12 PM – Thursday, December 21, 2023

A judge has ruled that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, that his trial will stand.

Second District Judge John Judge reportedly reviewed the transcripts, recordings, and other related evidence and ruled that they are sufficient to proceed to trial.

“The grand jury is not a trial jury. Its function is to screen whether or not there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial,” Judge wrote.

He continued, stating that the grand jury met the standards and that the proceeding has been held in accordance with state case law and the federal constitution.

Kohberger is currently awaiting trial on multiple counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary related to the deaths of the four students who were tragically murdered in the same home.

The victims were identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his trial was set for October 2nd, however, it has been delayed since the 29-year-old suspect waived his right to a speedy trial.

A new trial date has not been set yet.

