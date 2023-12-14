Idaho Murders: Crime Scene Home Set To Be Demolished

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four University Of Idaho Students MOSCOW, ID – JANUARY 3: Lights illuminate police tape on a home where a quadruple murder took place on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect has been arrested for the murders of the four University of Idaho students. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:39 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

The home where four University of Idaho students were murdered is set to be torn down.

On Thursday, the University of Idaho announced that the home where students Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found stabbed to death will be demolished.

Reports stated that the demolition is set to start on December 28th.

Families of the victims have voiced concerns that tearing down the house might destroy evidence that can be used in the trial against suspected murderer Bryan Kohberger.

In a statement on Thursday, University of Idaho President Scott Green said that their decision was made “as an attempt to decrease further impact on the students who live in that area.”

“It is the grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there,” Green said. “While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.”

The home, located in King Road in Moscow, Idaho, was the scene of a quadruple homicide in November of 2022.

The killings are believed to have been carried out early on November 13th, 2022, by Kohberger, a Ph.D. candidate in criminology at neighboring Washington State University, who was 28 at the time.

Following a six-week manhunt, authorities identified Kohberger as a suspect after following his white Hyundai Elantra and monitoring cell phone signals. They also recovered what they claimed to be Kohberger’s DNA from the button snap of a KA-BAR knife sheath that was discovered at the crime scene next to one of the victims’ bodies.

He was arrested on December 30th and has been charged with four counts of first degree murder. He is now awaiting trial.

