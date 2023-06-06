ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson retiring

(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

2:13 PM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, announced on Monday that Tae Johnson, the current acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will resign at the end of June.

Johnson’s departure from ICE, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, marks the second significant personnel change in recent days from President Joe Biden’s administration of immigration authorities. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz had informed staff members last week that he would be departing the organization.

“I am grateful to Tae Johnson for his service to ICE, the department, and the nation. Mr. Johnson has been an integral member of ICE’s leadership team through multiple administrations,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

Mayorkas continued, explaining how Johnson most recently “led ICE’s successful planning and execution during the transition from the Title 42 public health order to the enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws.”

Following failed attempts to designate a new head to the agency, Johnson oversaw ICE in an acting capacity during the administrations of former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Ed Gonzalez, who was Biden’s choice to lead the agency, withdrew from consideration in June 2022 when a Republican senator brought up domestic abuse claims against him.

According to information obtained by the press, a bipartisan investigation into the accusations by employees with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee reportedly uncovered a number of inconsistencies in the declaration, and the individuals mentioned had denied the events mentioned ever took place.

