Hurricane Idalia Slams Florida, Crosses Into Georgia

In an aerial view, a vehicle drives through a flooded street in the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sani Unutoa

4:55 PM –Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Hurricane Idalia has finally hit Florida, with strong winds and heavy rain, also making its way into South Georgia.

Idalia made landfall on Wednesday in Florida’s Big Bend region.

The major Category 3 storm has since been downgraded to a Category 1.

The storm began quickly flooding the streets, causing extensive damage to both homes and businesses.

Additionally, the unruly weather conditions has knocked out countless power lines, affecting hundreds of thousands of Floridians.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) reassured that utility crews are currently working to restore power in all affected areas.

Search and rescue teams, National Guardsmen, and the U.S. Coast Guard have also been deployed to support response efforts and aide victims in need of assistance.

