Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 120, As Rescue Missions Battle Major Flooding

Flood damage is strewn across a road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:56 PM – Monday, September 30, 2024

At least 120 people have now been killed across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The tragic circumstances were prompted by the catastrophic flooding, leaving residents stranded while causing widespread damage to homes, businesses, and other critical infrastructure.

The western region of North Carolina has been hit especially hard as a result of the hurricane, causing disastrous levels of flooding, leaving hundreds of roads and bridges destroyed. The flood levels have also made it extremely difficult for rescue crews to deliver food, water, and fuel to impacted residents.

Additionally, dozens of confirmed deaths, along with hundreds who have been unaccounted for, has forced North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D-N.C.) to predict that the death toll will continue to rise, as rescuers venture further into the isolated areas.

The large majority of routes into Asheville, a city of nearly 100,000, have been “completely blocked or washed away.” The city’s water system has also suffered severe damage.

Unsettling video footage of the flooding shows houses floating downstream, revealing the widespread destruction.

Meanwhile, some residents are working together to survive, sharing food supply and water while comforting each other throughout this extremely difficult time.

“That’s the blessing so far in this,” said resident Sommerville Johnston, who spoke with reporters. Johnston explained that she planned on making a venison stew “before it goes bad,” as she has been without power since Friday. “Just bring your bowl and spoon,” she said with a smile.

Hurricane Helene’s most noticeable destruction occurred on Thursday as it hit Florida and evolved into a Category 4 hurricane. The storm made its way through Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials announced that they were sheltering over 1,000 people, as well as the continued deployment of dozens of search and rescue teams operating in flooded northwestern zones within North Carolina.

Over 100,000 pounds of supplies have been brought in from FEMA to provide emergency supplies to residents in need.

Additionally, the White House announced that President Joe Biden has approved disaster funds for residents impacted, which includes “upfront funds” for emergency supplies, funds for “storm-related damage to homes,” and assistance funds for temporary housing.

President Biden has also pledged to travel to the impacted communities, “as soon as it will not disrupt emergency response operations.”

“As president, I’ve heard dozens of stories from survivors about… How it feels to be left with nothing, and to not even know where to begin to get back on track. I am here to tell every single survivor in these impacted areas that we are here for you as long as it takes,” Biden said.

