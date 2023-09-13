Hunter Sues Former Trump Aide Over His Notorious Laptop Filled With Incriminating Media

Hunter Biden walks to a waiting SUV after arriving with US President Joe Biden on Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington, DC, July 4, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:50 PM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Attorneys for Hunter Biden have officially filed a lawsuit against a former Trump White House aide for his alleged involvement in the online publication of several humiliating and inappropriate emails, videos, and pictures purportedly belonging to the president’s son.

Garrett Ziegler is being charged with inappropriately “accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying, and damaging computer data that they do not own” in violation of the state’s computer fraud statutes in the 13-page lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in California.

Ziegler, a former assistant to White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro, has become one of the Biden family’s most vocal critics, frequently chastising President Joe Biden and his controversial son online.

The lawsuit goes into great detail about how Ziegler and 10 other unidentified defendants are accused of obtaining material belonging to Hunter Biden and posting “tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings” online.

Hunter Biden is asking for a jury trial to decide the proper damages and an injunction barring Ziegler from accessing or tampering with his data in the future.

“While Defendant Ziegler is entitled to his extremist and counterfactual opinions, he has no right to engage in illegal activities to advance his right-wing agenda,” wrote attorneys for Hunter Biden. “Yet that is precisely what Defendant Ziegler and his so-called ‘nonprofit research group’ … have done.”

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by Ziegler’s legal counsel.

Ziegler previously criticized “the disgusting lawfare tactics by the president’s corrupt & degenerate bagman & son against @mpolousa” on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, after receiving a document retention notice from Hunter Biden’s lawyer earlier this year.

The Bidens have been described by Ziegler as “a pack of feral dogs” in his social media comments. His courageous investigative work has also made him famous in conservative media.

He “regularly brag[s] about their illegal activities in interviews with members of the media, on social media, and on right-wing podcasts,” according to the lawsuit.

Biden’s attorneys also describe Ziegler as “a zealot who has waged a sustained, unhinged, and obsessed campaign against [Hunter Biden] and the entire Biden family for more than two years.”

In March, the legal team for Hunter Biden also sued computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac for “allegedly stealing and leaking data from a laptop that belonged to the president’s son in April 2019.”

The case is still underway, and the computer repairman has denied any wrongdoing. In his company contract, Mac Isaac stipulates that if any client leaves their items at his business for more than 90 days, then the electronics or other items become his personal property.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden still has additional impending legal issues of his own.

He has seen a number of setbacks in recent months, starting with the failure of a plea agreement that may have put a stop to the federal probe into his international business transactions.

That deal would have allowed him to attend a diversion program to avoid prosecution on a felony gun charge and plead guilty to two minor tax charges to almost certainly escape jail time.

The two-pronged agreement, however, broke down in court at a hearing in July, and U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who has since been promoted to the position of special counsel, has indicated his desire to arrest Hunter Biden in various jurisdictions on crimes related to taxes and firearms.

Both Hunter and his father, Joe Biden, are still under investigation in Washington, D.C., by a GOP-led congressional committee into what James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, referred to as the Biden family’s shady foreign business deals.

