Hunter Biden’s Business Partner To Testify Before House Oversight Committee

With a poster of a New York Post front page story about Hunter Biden’s emails on display, Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jim Jordon (R-OH) listen during a hearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

9:45 AM – Monday, July 24, 2023

Hunter Biden’s former business partner and friend is set to testify that his father, Joe Biden, would dial in on speakerphone with his overseas business partners.

Devon Archer, 48, is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding meetings that then-Vice President Biden attended in person or via speakerphone when Hunter was talking to foreign business partners and prospective investors.

“We are looking forward very much to hearing from Devon Archer about all the times he has witnessed Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s overseas business partners when he was vice president, including on speakerphone,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the committee chairman.

According to the New York Post, Archer is expected to tell the committee that Joe spoke with Hunter’s business partners at least 24 times.

One of the two dozen meetings was with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director.

Archer, who was also a director of Bruisma, is reportedly expected to testify that after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, he and Hunter traveled to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends.

While they were sitting outside the bar, Vadym Porharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, called asking where they were because Burisma’s owner needed to speak with Hunter urgently.

Soon after, the two Ukrainians allegedly joined Hunter and Archer at the resort and inquired about Hunter’s dad. Hunter then purportedly rang his father and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden as “Nikolai and Vadym.”

Members of Congress are expected to investigate the reasons for why Zlochevsky requested the phone call with Joe Biden.

They are also expected to note that three days after the call with the then-vice president, Biden was expected to fly to Kyiv to address the Ukrainian parliament about the “poison of cronyism, corruption, and kleptocracy.”

Archer is also expected to detail many other speakerphone meetings in his testimony, including a dinner in Paris where Hunter unexpectedly grabbed his phone and called his father to impress prospective investors.

Another business partner, Tony Bobulinski, recalls Hunter ringing his father during a meeting by the pool at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“I am also aware of other Biden family business associates confirming that Joe would take phone calls from Hunter in the middle of business meetings and would weigh in via speakerphone,” says Bobulinski. “Sitting with Hunter at Chateau Marmont before I first met Joe Biden on May 2, 2017, Hunter was adamant that his father takes his calls at any time, no matter what his lawyers say or with gatekeepers like [former Biden spokesperson] Kate Bedingfield playing interference.” “The American people don’t fully appreciate yet the key role Joe Biden played in the Biden family global influence peddling … I would equate it to a chairman’s role in a traditional business structure.”

Archer refused to comment but a close associate said he is testifying because it is his “civic duty.”

Since agreeing to testify before congress, Archer and his family have been receiving death threats and warnings to “keep your mouth shut.”

Archer is also reportedly expected to testify that “big guy” was the nickname that Hunter used to refer to his father when talking to business partners. Bobulinski also claimed that Joe Biden is the “big guy.”

The nickname stemmed from a notorious email to Hunter and Bobulinski where their business partner, James Gillar, outlined percentage equity breakdowns of a joint venture with the Chinese firm CEFC stating “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Archer has canceled his scheduled depositions three times, but still wants to speak with the committee soon. The committee only has one week left before going on recess for summer break.

