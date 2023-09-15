Hunter Biden’s Attorney Claims Case Will Be Thrown Out 

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:25 PM – Friday, September 15, 2023

The attorney for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, claims that the case against the younger Biden will be thrown out before going to trial.

On Friday, attorney Abbe Lowell, defended his client using bold claims during a discussion with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.”

“On the facts, we think we’ll have a defense. We firmly believe that the federal firearm charges against the President’s son will be dismissed prior to trial,” Lowell said.

Biden, 53, finds himself facing a serious legal predicament, having been indicted on three significant firearm-related charges by special counsel David Weiss.

The indictments relate back to October 2018, when Biden falsely lied on a federal form, stating he did not use illegal drugs or have an addiction. He has since publicly acknowledged that he was struggling with a decades-long addiction to crack cocaine around that time.

Lowell hinted at the possibility of having evidence to challenge the case’s facts but didn’t provide details.

“The evidence will be presented when and if there is a trial,” he said. “I think the case will be dismissed before trial.”

Two of the counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000.

The charges were filed during the same week when House Republicans initiated a formal impeachment inquiry against President Biden due to alleged ties to Hunter’s business affairs.

This development is expected to significantly affect his future in politics.

