Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani And Former Lawyer Over Laptop ‘Hacking’

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:47 AM – Tuesday, September 26, 2023

In a civil action filed by Hunter Biden, he accused Rudy Giuliani and his former lawyer of violating federal and state computer privacy laws by allegedly trying to hack into his devices and causing “total annihilation” of his digital privacy.

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden accused Giuliani and lawyer Robert Costello of spending years “hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from” his devices in the case, which was filed in federal court in California.

“Plaintiff has demanded Defendants Giuliani and Costello cease their unlawful activities with respect to Plaintiff’s data and return any data in their possession belonging to Plaintiff, but they have refused to do so,” attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote in the lawsuit. “Defendants’ statements suggest that their unlawful hacking activities are ongoing today and that, unless stopped, will continue into the future, thereby necessitating this action.”

The lawsuit filed by Hunter Biden on Tuesday is the most recent in a string of aggressive legal actions he has taken against his critics. Republicans are currently looking into President Joe Biden’s possible impeachment, and they are also looking into Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

“Everyone involved in stealing and manipulating Hunter’s data should be hearing footsteps right about now,” a source on Hunter’s legal team told the press.

However, a Giuliani aide refuted claims that the former mayor of New York “manipulated” any technological devices that belonged to the president’s son.

“Hunter Biden has previously refused to admit ownership of the laptop,” said Ted Goodman, the adviser. “I’m not surprised he’s now falsely claiming his laptop hard drive was manipulated by Mayor Giuliani, considering the sordid material and potential evidence of crimes on that thing.”

Hunter Biden filed a similar legal lawsuit against former Trump White House assistant Garrett Ziegler earlier this month, alleging that Ziegler “had committed much of his waking time and attention” to the endeavor of accessing devices that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden since leaving his White House position.

Hunter also filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this week, claiming that the agency failed to secure his private data and that its employees improperly disclosed his tax information.

The former New York mayor, according to Hunter Biden’s attorneys, “not only admitted but bragged about downloading data from Plaintiff’s ‘laptop’ (even though he only had a hard drive) onto his own computer; about using his own computer to access, tamper with and manipulate the downloaded data; and about maintaining multiple copies of the data for his and Defendant Costello’s personal use.”

