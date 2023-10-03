Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To 3 Felony Gun Charges

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

11:42 PM – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Hunter Biden has formally entered a “not guilty” plea to three firearms charges, paving the way for a possible high-profile trial amid President Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.

Advertisement

The hearing began on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. in a Wilmington, Delaware, federal court.

The charges that Hunter Biden are facing are related to his possession of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018, during which he purportedly possessed it unlawfully for 11 days after reporting false information.

The first charge accuses him of making the false written statement about his drug use on the form used for firearms purchases. The second charge is for allegedly providing a false statement to the dealer for record-keeping, and the third charge is for possessing a firearm while being a known user of hard drugs.

His supervised release conditions are similar to those imposed in July, which include regular communication with a probation office in California.

Additionally, he must refrain from using drugs or alcohol and must request written approval from his probation officer before traveling abroad.

According to Judge Christopher Burke, Hunter Biden has been drug tested a “number of times” since the plea hearing and all tests have come back negative so far.

If he is found guilty on all charges, Hunter could face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and fines of up to $750,000.

The next court date has not been scheduled yet, however, Judge Burke set a Nov. 3rd deadline for the parties to file motions.

Hunter’s legal battle has drawn significant attention as the 2024 presidential campaign begins for his father, Joe Biden.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts