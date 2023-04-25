Hunter Biden ordered to appear in-person for Arkansas paternity case

Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 12:48 PM – Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Hunter Biden has been ordered by an Arkansas judge to attend in person for a hearing on the paternity of his unrecognized 4-year-old daughter next Monday.

According to an order issued Monday in the Circuit Court of Independence County, posted on the court website Tuesday, Biden must appear in person in Batesville, Arkansas, next Monday, May 1st in connection with the paternity case of the 4-year-old child.

Before publication, Fox News had reportedly contacted his attorney, Brett Langdon, but received no answer.

Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer decided Monday at a Zoom hearing that Biden and Lunden Roberts, the mother of 4-year-old Navy Jones Roberts, may no longer continue to send only their attorneys to sessions.

“From now on … I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct,” Meyer said. “I will no longer allow us to excuse clients … because it is interfering with the progress of litigation, which is taking way too long to get over simple points.”

Following a DNA test, Meyer concluded “with near scientific certainty” that Biden is the girl’s father, referred to in court filings as “Baby Doe,” in a January 2020 ruling.

A paternity suit was filed in May 2019 after the girl was delivered in August 2018. Following the findings of the DNA test, both parties agreed to interim child support while the issue was decided.

According to the Democrat-Gazette, Biden and Roberts agreed to resolve their paternity and child-support litigation in March 2020. However, when Biden requested modifications to the child support payments, the issue was revisited. Roberts’ attorneys filed a request in December to alter the girl’s surname to Biden.

“The Biden name is now synonymous with being well-educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful,” the motion said.

In response, Biden’s lawyer wanted “strict proof thereof that such request is in the best interests of the child.”

Meyer has set a bench trial in Batesville for July 24th -25th. Despite the DNA results, President Joe Biden has refused to recognize the illegitimate granddaughter. Last Christmas, first lady Jill Biden hung stockings for six of their grandkids, omitting Navy, at the White House.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts