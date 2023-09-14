Hunter Biden Indicted On Gun Charges By Special Counsel

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden exits Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending mass with his father (out of frame) in Johns Island, South Carolina on August 13, 2022. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:50 AM – Thursday, September 14, 2023

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has been indicted on three-gun charges. The indictment comes weeks after his plea deal collapsed.

On Thursday, the younger Biden was indicted by special counsel David Weiss in connection to a firearm he purchased in 2018. He was charged with making false statements on a federal firearm form and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. The three charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

In June, it appeared that both sides reached a plea agreement. The agreement would’ve forced the 53-year-old to plead guilty to the charges. Hunter would’ve entered a pretrial diversion program, which would’ve allowed him to avoid a prosecution on a felony gun charge. The July plea collapse was unexpected and instead he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2018, Hunter purchased a firearm from a Delaware gun store. When signing federal forms to purchase the weapon, he lied on federal forms by stating he was not using or addicted to any drugs. At the time, Hunter was allegedly addicted to crack cocaine. It is considered a federal crime to lie on the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) form or to possess a firearm as a drug user.

This indictment comes days after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced an impeachment inquiry against the 46th president.

