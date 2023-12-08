Hunter Biden Faces 17 Years In Prison After Being Indicted On Tax Evasion Charges

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:55 AM – Friday, December 8, 2023

Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison for tax evasion after being indicted on multiple charges.

On Thursday, the president’s son was indicted on nine charges by a California grand jury, including three felonies for evading over $1 million in taxes during his lavish lifestyle over a span of four years.

Meanwhile, the three felonies against Hunter, include one count of tax evasion for his 2018 personal taxes and two counts of filing a false return for his 2018 personal taxes and on a corporate income tax return for his company Owasco, PC.

Additionally, he has also been charged with six misdemeanor counts of failure to pay and file charges for the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 tax years.

“The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” special counsel David Weiss wrote in the 56-page indictment out of the Central District of California.

“In furtherance of that scheme,” Weiss noted that Hunter “subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company, Owasco, PC by withdrawing millions from Owasco, PC” and “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

According to the indictment, Joe Biden’s son spent his cash on “drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes.”

Weiss also stated Hunter spent $189,000 on “adult entertainment” while not paying taxes, which included a $10,000 payment for a sex club membership that he expensed as a “golf club membership”

The report also claimed a false deduction for “consulting” that was actually payments to “various women who were either romantically involved with or otherwise performing personal services” for Biden.

Over $680,000 went to these women while Hunter was evading taxes.

“When he did finally file his 2018 returns, [Hunter] included false business deductions in order to evade assessment of taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities he faced as of February 2020,” the special counsel added.

Furthermore, the indictment also stated that Hunter “earned handsomely” while serving on the boards of Burisma, a Ukrainian company, and a Chinese private equity fund.

Between 2016 and October 2020, prosecutors alleged Hunter earned over $7 million in total gross income.

This also included almost $2.3 million from his position on the board of directors of Burisma between 2016 and 2019, according to the filing.

“The Defendant had a legal obligation to pay taxes on all his income, including income earned in Ukraine from his service on Burisma’s Board, fees generated by deal-making with the Chinese private equity fund, as well as income derived from his work as a lawyer and other sources,” the indictment said.

The new indictment charges against Hunter comes as House Republicans are preparing a case to launch an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden for alleged corruption.

The resolution was introduced by Republican Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) this week. Its goal is to impeach the president for his alleged role in Hunter and James Biden’s foreign business ventures during his vice presidency.

The House reportedly is planning to vote Wednesday on the legislation.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) applauded the whistleblowers involved for the new indictment charges coming forward, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, claiming it would not have happened if they did not come forward due to allegations of the Justice Department trying to cover it up.

“The Department of Justice got caught in its attempt to give Hunter Biden an unprecedented sweetheart plea deal and today’s charges filed against Hunter Biden are the result of Mr. Shapley and Mr. Ziegler’s efforts to ensure all Americans are treated equally under the law,” Comer said in a statement. “Every American should applaud these men for their courage to expose the truth.

“Hunter Biden’s corporate entities implicated by today’s indictments funneled foreign cash that landed in Joe Biden’s bank account. Unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy,” the Kentucky Republican added.

