Huckabee Sanders parodies Bud Light with beer koozies ‘for real women’

UPDATED 4:15 PM – Monday, April 24, 2023

GOP female governors are responding to the country-wide boycott of Bud Light with koozies designed for “real women,” as many Americans continue to unite in their opposition to “woke” capitalism.

Following criticism for hiring controversial transgender influencer and actor Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, to sponsor the brand, Huckabee Sanders has now introduced a new bottle sleeve for women.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.) announced the release of “Real Woman” koozies on Twitter on Monday in response to the Bud Light issue.

“Today, we salute all the real woman leaders of this great country. Real women don’t have to fake it,” a narrator said in an advertisement, condemning brands who “can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore.” The ad parodied Bud Light’s famous “Real Men of Genius” past advertising campaign.

“Real women, doing real things. Real women worked too hard for this,” the narrator said over an image of Sanders hunting.

“Some big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore. Real people know the difference…Now you can salute the real women of politics at every backyard barbecue and tailgate. And if it covers up the label of a big woke company, well that works too.”

Along with fellow female GOP governors Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Kay Ivey of Alabama, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Sanders introduced the brand-new beer koozies.

The Mulvaney brand ambassador deal with Bud Light immediately drew criticism and lost the company more money than expected. Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s marketing vice president in charge of the Mulvaney campaign, was given a leave of absence.

Vice President of Budweiser Global Marketing Todd Allen reportedly took over for Heinerscheid.

