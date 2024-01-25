Houthis Demand Aid Workers From U.S. And U.K. To Leave Yemen Within 30 Days

(Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:38 PM – Thursday, January 25, 2024

Houthis authorities have sent a letter to the United Nations’ acting humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, ordering every citizen from the United States and United Kingdom to leave Yemen within 30 days.

On Wednesday, a Houthi official released a document ordering all United Nations (UN) officials and workers from the U.S. and U.K., as well as those from Sanaa-based humanitarian organizations, to leave the country within a month.

“The ministry… would like to stress that you must inform officials and workers with US and British citizenships to prepare to leave the country within 30 days,” said a letter sent by the Houthi foreign ministry to the UN’s acting humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, Peter Hawkins.

The recent news of this letter follows the retaliatory attacks on Yemeni targets by American and British forces.

Additionally, the letter further demands that the UN, which is under the supervision of the Houthi-controlled Foreign Affairs Ministry, cease hiring dual-nationals from the U.K. and the U.S. for Yemini operations and it reiterated that all aid workers who hold either American or British citizenship depart within the next 30 days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Yemen also took the opportunity to express appreciation and respect to the office of the UN resident coordinator, according to the letter.

The Pentagon stated that American and British forces have targeted Houthi underground storage sites as well as missile and surveillance capabilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

