House Votes To Hold AG Garland In Contempt

US Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement at the Department of Justice on April 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:00 PM – Wednesday, June 12, 2024

The House of Representatives has voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. This comes after Garland declined to provide subpoenaed audio recordings of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.

On Wednesday, Garland was held in contempt in a 216-207 vote. This was a major win for House Republicans, as they could only afford to lose two votes in order to pass the measure.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

