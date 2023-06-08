House Rep. confirms FBI informant document showing $5M bribery payment was sent to Biden

US President Joe Biden during a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the Oval Office at the White House on June 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. Sunak is on his first visit to the United States since taking office and the two leaders are discussing the Russia-Ukraine war and strengthening their economic partnership. (Photo by Niall Carson – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:49 PM – Thursday, June 8, 2023

It has now been confirmed by Representative Lauren Boebert that the FBI informant document recently disclosed to members of the House Oversight Committee relates to an alleged $5 million bribery payment made to President Joe Biden and not to his son, Hunter Biden.

The redacted FD-1023 record, which has been the subject of a continuing dispute between the FBI and House investigators, was the subject of an appearance by Boebert (R-Colo.) on “The Benny Show” with Conservative host Benny Johnson.

Johnson continued to question Boebert for more information on the document’s contents.

Boebert answered the basics and then acknowledged that she viewed the document in a safe, undisclosed location and that it is not yet available to the public.

“So there are some details you know, just dates, times, locations that, that we cannot express right now for the safety of the source,” Boebert said. “And so what I can say is this is: This has been going on for many years and there was a 5-million-dollar payment made to Joe Biden. Not Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, ‘The Big Guy’.”

“And this is, you know, we’ve… It’s been said that we’re going after his son that he has nothing to do with this office, but it’s clearly laid out that they used Hunter Biden because he was stupid and that he could go through his dad for protection and that it would all just go away anyway,” she continued.

“Wow,” Johnson responded. “And so this does have to do with the natural gas in Ukraine. This does have to do with the development of national gas sources.”

“And Burisma and Hunter Biden being appointed to the board where it is,” she replied. “It is noted that he had no experience, that the Biden family business has no experience in these oil and gas companies in these businesses. Yet he was appointed to the board. They know he is not smart, they know he’s stupid. And the payments were made for bribery. Shokin is certainly mentioned in these documents. And all of this really surrounds around that public statement made by Joe Biden threatening Viktor Shokin. And we’re seeing that there were forced payments made.”

At a Council on Foreign Relations gathering in 2006, Joe Biden bragged about ousting former Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin. Shokin had been looking into Burisma, which is the natural gas company that appointed Hunter Biden to its board of directors.

Because of the Ukrainian prosecutor’s ineffective anti-corruption efforts, the Biden administration and advisers alleged that they wanted to dismiss the general. However, the FBI informant paper suggests the opposite case.

It may strengthen the defense that former President Donald Trump’s search for solid proof of Biden’s wrongdoing was justifiable, even though it would also allow the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, to impeach Biden.

Hans Mahncke commented on the new information and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) response to the FBI informant paper on Thursday.

“So it was Burisma all along and we don’t have to take MTG’s word for it,” he said. “We have the evidence.”

“On November 2, 2015, the director of Burisma’s board wrote Hunter demanding ‘deliverables’, specifically to get high-ranking US officials to close down the cases against Burisma,” Mahncke said.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Greene commented on the “definitely illegal” move.

James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, made remarks on the FBI’s unexpected 180-degree turn on the informant document during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News.

“After weeks of refusing to even admit the FD-1023 record exists, the FBI has caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record that memorializes a confidential human source’s conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden,” Comer said.

“Americans have lost trust in the FBI’s ability to enforce the law impartially and demand answers, transparency, and accountability. Allowing all Oversight Committee members to review this record is an important step toward conducting oversight of the FBI and holding it accountable to the American people,” he continued.

