House Passes Resolution Condemning ‘Defund The Police’ Movement

Protesters paint a mural that says ‘defund the police’ during a Strike For Black Lives demonstration outside of San Francisco City Hall on July 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores and Chloe Hauxwell

4:33 PM – Friday, May 17, 2024

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution condemning “calls to defund the police.”

The chamber approved the measure with overwhelming bipartisan support in a 337-61 vote. All opposing votes for the nonbinding resolution came from Democrat officials.

The bill was brought to the floor by Republicans as part of their Police Week legislation push.

It was introduced by Representative Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), a former Duluth police lieutenant who criticized Democrats for “vilifying law enforcement” prior to the vote.

“The cavalier attitude of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle is unconscionable,” Stauber said. “Where were they during the summer of 2020?”

Meanwhile, several lawmakers stood in support of law enforcement. They also expressed condolences to families who have lost their loved ones after being killed in the line of duty.

“Under Joe Biden and far left leadership, the safety of America’s law enforcement has been sacrificed for the sake of the Democrats pro-criminal agenda,” Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) stated, according to The Hill. “Lawless liberals handicap our police from doing their jobs with failed bail reform like my home state in New York and pro-criminal policies that appease the far-left Democrats’ defund the police agenda.”

Many of the members who voted “no” have been some of the leading voices disparaging law enforcement since 2020.

