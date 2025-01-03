House Passes New Rules Making It More Difficult To Oust A Speaker

U.S. Representatives of the 119th Congress are sworn in during the first day of session in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) retained his Speakership in the face of opposition within his own party as the 119th Congress holds its first session to vote for a new Speaker of the House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

4:07 PM – Friday, January 3, 2025

The House of Representatives has voted to adopt new rules that will reportedly make it more difficult to trigger a vote to oust a speaker.

On Friday, along party lines in a 215-209 vote, House lawmakers in the 119th Congress passed a new rules package.

The package requires that nine members of the majority party must co-sponsor a motion to vacate the speaker from their position.

Prior to the new rules passing, only one lawmaker who desired to oust a speaker was required in order to trigger a motion to vacate the speaker.

Notably, in October 2023, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted by all House Democrats and eight House Republicans after former Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called for a motion to vacate the chair.

After hearing the news, Democrats became heated, accusing Republicans of undermining the minority party’s importance.

“Their proposed changes would, for the first time in American history, shield the Speaker from accountability to the entire chamber by making it so that only Republicans can move to oust the speaker,” said Representative Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee. “This makes it clear that they have no intention of working together to find common ground. Instead of electing a Speaker of the House, they have decided to elect a Speaker of the Republican Conference—held hostage by their most extreme members.”

