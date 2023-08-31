House Oversight Panel Requests Files Regarding Hunter’s Use Of Air Force Two: ‘Abusing Taxpayer Dollars’

(Photo by NG HAN GUAN/AFP via Getty Images)

11:56 AM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

Following news that first son Hunter Biden took trips to at least 13 different nations while his father served as vice president, the House Oversight Committee ordered on Wednesday that the National Archives turn over data about his usage of Air Force Two.

The Republican-led panel requested pertinent passenger manifests from Joe Biden’s eight years as vice president by September 13th in order to speed up an investigation into his alleged involvement in his 53-year-old son’s international business ventures.

House leaders say they may open an impeachment inquiry as early as next month.

“Then-Vice President Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two is indicative of yet another way in which the President has abused his various offices of public trust and wasted taxpayer money to benefit his family’s enterprise, which consisted of nothing more than access to Joe Biden himself,” Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and member Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) wrote.

“Devon Archer, a longtime Biden family associate, has stated it is ‘categorically false’ that Joe Biden played no role in his son’s foreign business dealings,” Donalds added. “Flights on Air Force Two around the world to seal business deals are evidence of that role.”

The letter requested “unrestricted special access” to “[a]ll Air Force Two and Marine Two manifests from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017, that include any Biden family member or associates (Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, or Jeffrey Cooper)” as well as any papers or “communications” regarding such travels or “referring to or relating to any security incidents” during that time frame.

Following the then-second son’s business trips to China and Mexico, Fox News reported last week that Hunter appeared to have taken trips on Air Force Two to Croatia, Kosovo, Serbia, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, and South Korea.

These trips were in addition to Hunter’s more well-known trips to China and Mexico.

According to email communications, Hunter could also have traveled with his father to Belgium and Spain.

The demands followed remarks made on Sunday by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who called the opening of an impeachment investigation “a natural step forward” and “provides Congress with the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.”

The Oversight Committee is also asking the Archives to provide correspondence messages relating to the usage of the aliases “Robin Ware” and “Robert L. Peters” used by then-Vice President Biden, of which it is said that there are roughly 5,400.

Comer maintained that he’s searching for Air Force Two records since “there must be accountability for this abuse of taxpayer-funded resources.”

“The walls are closing in on the Biden family due to consistent and diligent efforts by House Republicans who’ve followed the money, conducted meticulous interviews and hearings, and uncovered undeniable corruption,” Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) said.

Twelve days after accompanying his father on a business trip to Beijing in 2013, Hunter co-founded the Chinese state-backed investment fund BHR Partners, according to the Wall Street Journal. During his visit to China’s capital, he presented Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR, to Joe Biden.

