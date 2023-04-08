House Oversight Committee subpoenas banks in finances probe

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed four major banks asking for financial records of Biden family associates.

The committee subpoenaed Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A., as well as former Hunter Biden associate Mervyn Yan, asking for financial records according to Fox News.

The committee’s ranking Democrat Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) complained that the Chair of the committee, Representative James Comer (R-Ky.), was “trying to hide information” about the ongoing investigations from Democrats.

The Democrats on the committee sent a memo to members on Thursday accusing the Republicans of being secretive with their investigations, and that they have not been publicizing their subpoenas or notifying Democrats of their actions.

“Despite this massive investment of time and resources,” the memo stated. “Republican efforts on this and other congressional committees have failed to yield any evidence of misconduct by President Biden. Nevertheless, Chairman Comer has issued six document subpoenas for financial records as part of this renewed investigation, several of which have been based on information Committee Republicans know to be false.”

In Response, Comer accused Raskin of purposefully leaking the news of the subpoenas in an attempt to undermine and “thwart cooperation” from other witnesses.

Comer went on to say that the Democrats were “playing lawyers” for the Biden family instead of conducting oversight. He questioned the Democrats’ motives and what information they are trying to hide from the American people.

The committee did not provide exact details on what they are probing into with the subpoenas, however Comer said that “We have bank records. The facts aren’t good for the Bidens.”

Financial records obtained by the committee in March revealed that President Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law Hallie was the “new” family members involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas business interests.

Records showed that Hallie, the widow of Beau Biden, had received $35,000 in two different transfers in 2017 from Rob Walker, a Biden family associate who had been wired $3 million from the CEFC China Energy affiliated firm, State Energy HK Limited.

At the time, however, Comer noted that the records do not provide the first names of the Biden family recipients, which he explained meant that there may be others involved in addition to Hunter, Hallie, and James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother.

Delaware United States Attorney David Weiss, who is handling the Justice Department’s federal investigation of Hunter Biden, had also previously subpoenaed JPMorgan Chase for Biden’s transactions that involve the Bank of China.

The previous subpoena, which asked for the records of any international financial transactions involving Hunter and James Biden, as well as their former business partners, Devon archer and Eric Schwerin, was issued by Weiss in 2019.

