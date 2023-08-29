House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Says He Is Being Treated For Blood Cancer

U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks to reporters during a news conference. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:39 PM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Steve Scalise, the Republican House majority leader from Louisiana, revealed on Tuesday that he is undergoing blood cancer treatment.

Advertisement

“After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done. The results uncovered some irregularities, and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer,” he said in a statement.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District,” said Scalise, 57.

Congress has been on vacation for the whole month of August and is reportedly scheduled to return next month.

“I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable… I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” Scalise’s statement concluded.

Senator Bill Cassidy, who is also a Louisiana Republican, made remarks regarding his own support for his fellow official.

During a shooting spree at a congressional baseball practice back in 2017, Scalise sustained serious injuries.

He was wounded in the hip, and the bullet caused various organ ruptures, necessitating many surgeries. Scalise was unable to work on the House floor for three months due to his injuries.

Speaking to Scalise on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) stated that “he’s in good spirits.” He also weighed in on Scalise’s medical discovery.

“[Steve Scalise] is a dear friend, and anyone who knows him knows he’s a faith-filled fighter who can overcome any obstacle that stands in his way…. Nothing, not a gunshot and certainly not cancer, will stop him from accomplishing what he sets his mind to.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts