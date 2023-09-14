House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing To Address Threats of Child Abuse, Sexual Exploitation

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

6:05 PM – Thursday, September 14, 2023

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance conducted a hearing called “Children are Not for Sale: Examining the Threat of Exploitation of Children in the U.S. and Abroad.”

Advertisement

The hearing was held on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023.

The hearing, which occurred at around 2:00 p.m., addressed the various threats of sexual exploitation that children in the United States currently face.

During the hearing, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance discussed a variety of topics, including child trafficking, the sexual exploitation and abuse of children online, the role of technology in preventing and protecting children online, and the challenges law enforcement faces when looking into allegations of online child sexual abuse.

Particular pieces of legislation that were discussed throughout the hearing include the SHIELD Act, the EARN IT Act, the Child Online Safety and Modernization Act, the END Child Exploitation Act, and the Project Safe Childhood Act.

The legislation included arrangements that would protect children from sexual exploitation, provide resources to law enforcement to more effectively look into cases of online child sexual exploitation, and encourage the technology industry to stop, block, and remove child sexual abuse content from their platforms.

Samantha Cadet, director of federal affairs, appropriations, and national coalitions at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), presented a statement regarding Wednesday’s hearing.

“Today’s House Judiciary Subcommittee for Crime and Federal Government Surveillance hearing opens the conversation on the reality of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” Cadet said. “We thank the subcommittee members for their leadership on this issue and look forward to their support for vital legislation that protects children from harm.”

The hearing examined the rise of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) within the United States, the horrors of child sex trafficking, and how social media companies have perpetuated the ongoing problem.

Those who were scheduled to witness the hearing included John Pizzuro, the CEO of Raven and former commander of NJ Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Anne Basham, founder and chair of the Inter Parliamentary Task Force on Human Trafficking. Basham also testified.

The purpose of the hearing was to increase understanding of child exploitation while examining better strategies to address it, both domestically and globally.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts