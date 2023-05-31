House clears debt ceiling resolution in a 314-117 vote

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif. along with other Republican members of the House, speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The bill now goes to the Senate. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

8:10 PM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The House has passed resolution to raise the debt ceiling.

The lower chamber passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on late Wednesday night. After just over an hour of debate on the legislation, the House passed the bill in a 314-117 vote. Over 70 Republicans voted against the bill. Those members claimed that the bill clears $4 trillion in spending with few concessions from Democrats.

After the vote, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) held a press conference where he explained that he wants a bipartisan panel to examine the budget. McCarthy announced that he is going to ask Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) “to nominate and appoint people who will be serious” for a commission to look at duplication in the budget.

Next, the bill will be sent to the Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised earlier in the day that the act will hit the floor “as soon as possible.” In order to advance to President Joe Biden’s desk, the bill must receive 60 votes in the Senate.

