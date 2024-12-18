House Artificial Intelligence Task Force Releases ‘End-Of-Year’ Report, Calls For ‘Light Touch’ On AI Regulations

In this photo illustration, the welcome screen for the OpenAI “ChatGPT” app is displayed on a laptop screen on February 03, 2023 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:04 AM – Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) released a full sweeping report on Tuesday, calling for Congress to implement “a flexible sectoral regulatory framework” in the 253-page report.

“This report highlights America’s leadership in its approach to responsible AI innovation while considering guardrails that may be appropriate to safeguard the nation against current and emerging threats,” wrote co-chairs Reps. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.) and Ted Lieu (D-Calif.)

Obernolte and Lieu reportedly spoke with over 100 “AI technical experts,” business leaders, academics, and government officials to provide further insight into how the U.S. government can utilize AI as a tool for societal, economic, and health applications, while also touching on the potential negative impacts if “mishandled.”

“We do not think it is a good idea for the United States to follow some of the other countries in the world in splitting off AI and establishing a brand new bureaucracy and a universal licensing requirement for it,” Obernolte stated. “We think that our sectoral regulators have the knowledge and the experience needed to regulate AI within those sectoral spaces.”

“But we also feel that they’re going to need pools of resources, technical talent, testing and evaluation standards and other support from the federal government to make sure that they can do their jobs effectively,” he continued.

The report follows after Congress introduced over 100 bills regarding AI this session, with most of them getting shot down, seemingly leaving the policies surrounding the emerging tech open and uncertain.

“It is unreasonable to expect Congress to enact legislation this year that could serve as its last word on AI policy,” the report read. “Policy will likely need to adapt and evolve in tandem with advances in AI.”

The report also urged lawmakers to ensure that the technology focuses “on human impact and human freedom.”

“Improper use of AI can violate laws and deprive Americans of our most important rights,” the report continued. “Understanding the possible flaws and shortcomings of AI models can mitigate potentially harmful uses of AI.”

Additionally, the task force report also called for more focus on educating the youth on AI technology, from kindergarten through high school, anticipating that AI will eventually make its way into nearly all sectors of society.

