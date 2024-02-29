House Approves Temporary One-Week Measure to Prevent Gov’t Shutdown

A joint session of Congress on January 8, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

12:25 PM – Thursday, February 29, 2024

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives has approved legislation that is being utilized to avert a partial government shutdown.

On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats came together in a 320-99 vote to approve a short-term stopgap measure.

113 Republicans voted in favor of the bill while 97 Republicans voted against it. Two Democrats voted “no.”

The stopgap bill will extend government funding short-term.

The voting results extended the government’s deadline to pass a full year appropriations bill from March 8th to March 22nd.

This stopgap bill is the fourth one passed since October 1st that has been needed to keep federal agencies open.

