Homan Vows To Detain Migrant Who Set Woman Ablaze, Blasts NYC Sanctuary Laws Preventing Dept Of Correction From Handing Him Over

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:17 PM – Friday, March 7, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan has declared that the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) will “not allow” the illegal immigrant who lit an innocent sleeping woman on fire on a New York City subway car, resulting in her death — to get away with it.

On Thursday, Homan was referencing Guatemalan national Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, who has already been charged with arson and murder after lighting 57-year-old Debrina Kawam on fire, as she rested inside of a NYC subway car.

The New York Times reported that Kawam, whom her classmates called “Debbie” or “Deb,” graduated from Passaic Valley Regional High School in Little Falls, New Jersey, in 1985.

“He’s not gonna get away,” Homan stated, while condemning New York Governor Kathy Hochul for supporting the sanctuary status of New York City.

“Govern Hochul, shame on her,” he continued. “She supported sanctuary status in that state. She welcomed thousands of illegal aliens to her state.”

“There’s nothing you can say that’s going to make this right in New York,” he added.

Zapeta-Calil is currently in custody at Rikers Island. However, sanctuary city laws prevent New York City’s Department of Correction from handing him over to ICE federal agents.

“If we have to sit outside that jail every day, 24/7, we’ll get our hands on him,” Homan stated. “New York City, or any other sanctuary city, is not gonna stop ICE from keeping President Trump’s promise to eradicate every criminal illegal alien, every public threat illegal alien, every national security threat illegal alien from this country.”

“Sanctuary cities make it harder and make it more dangerous, but they’re not going to stop what we’re doing.”

Zapeta-Calil was previously deported from the U.S. in 2018, although it is unclear when he illegally re-entered the country.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem similarly slammed the city’s sanctuary status, calling for “emergency suspension” of the policy.

“ICE logged an immigration detainer with the NYC Department of Corrections to take this depraved alien (Zapeta-Calil) into custody,” Noem stated. “Because of current sanctuary city policy, the corrections department has indicated it will NOT honor the detainer.”

“This is disgusting. New York politicians are allowing the murder of their own citizens,” she continued. “Governor Hochul should impose an emergency suspension of sanctuary protection by executive order NOW.”

