Hilton hotel manager charged after allegedly sucking on sleeping guest’s toes

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 1:56 PM – Monday, May 8, 2023

After reportedly sucking on a male guest’s toes while he slept, the manager of a downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Hilton Hotel has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault.

Advertisement

According to local news, hotel guest Peter Brennan awoke at about five in the morning on March 30th to discover the night manager, David Patrick Neal, indulging in what appeared to be a foot fetish.

Neal, 52, was finally detained on Friday.

According to the source, Brennan has now sued the hotel, alleging sexual assault.

Neal allegedly made a copy of Brennan’s room key and then entered early in the morning without knocking or making himself known, according to the lawsuit.

David Patrick Neal, 52 (Photo credit: Nashville Metropolitan Police Department)

Brennan screamed when he saw Neal sucking on his toes and knew right away that he was one of the two hotel employees who had come in to his room the day before to assist him with his TV, according to the report.

Brennan reported the incident to the police, and Neal allegedly told investigators that he went into Brennan’s room because “he smelt smoke and wanted to make sure he was okay.” According to investigators, neither Neal nor anyone else reported smelling smoke to the hotel security.

“All my life you just have that sense of security and that sense of peace, right? It’s not like you’re camping, and you have to kind of keep one eye open,” Brennan said. “You have that security that’s yours, and when you close your eyes, you feel like you’re safe and you’re protected, and it was a complete violation.”

“I was just so, so shocked… It was, ‘Who are you? Why are you in my room?’ It was almost like a dream, a sort of nightmare. It just didn’t make sense. Why is this person touching me?” Brennan said.

Brennan and his lawyer, Michael Fisher of the Rocky McElhaney Law Firm, researched Neal and discovered that he had a significant criminal history, including a voluntary manslaughter sentence for shooting his roommate during an altercation in 1996.

“Multiple charges of forgery, drinking and driving, a manslaughter conviction as well, which served prison time,” Fisher told the press. “When Hilton hired this person, they had to have known. They have to do background checks to know, and the fact that they would put somebody like that in a position where they have the ability to clone keys, have the ability to get into a guest’s room.”

Brennan reportedly now struggles to fall asleep and claims to have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the toe-sucking incident.

“The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” a Hilton Hotel spokesperson told the press.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts