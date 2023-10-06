Hillary Clinton Suggests Trump Supporters Need “Formal Deprogramming”

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

1:12 PM – Friday, October 6, 2023

Hillary Clinton, who ran for President in 2016 and lost to Donald Trump, compared his supporters to a “cult” and suggested that they need “formal deprogramming.”

In an interview with CNN Thursday, the former secretary of state slammed Trump, who is in the middle of a civil fraud trial. Clinton asserted that he has no “credibility left.”

“Sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself,” she claimed.

The Trump campaign responded with a statement, saying “President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him, because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true.”

Despite Clinton’s claims, Trump continues to lead in polls of Republican voters, and the former president also polls well against President Joe Biden.

In the interview, Clinton addressed the recent chaos in Washington, where a government shutdown was narrowly averted.

“You saw the number of Republicans who voted along with Democrats to keep the government open, so there’s clearly a commonsense, sane part of the Republican caucus in the House. But I think they are intimidated. They oftentimes, you know, say and do things which they know better than to say or do, and it will require us defeating those most extreme measures and the people who promote them in order to try to get to some common ground where people can again work together,” Clinton continued.

Clinton also said that while partisanship has always existed, the “MAGA extremists” in the GOP are different and a “threat” to democracy.

