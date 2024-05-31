Hillary Clinton Releases New ‘She Was Right’ Merchandise After Trump Verdict

Co-Founder, Vital Voices Hillary Rodham Clinton appears on stage during Vital Voices 3rd Annual Global Festival on May 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership )

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:53 PM – Friday, May 31, 2024

On Thursday, after a New York City jury ruled that former President Donald Trump was guilty of allegedly hiding a “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton unveiled new merchandise for sale.

Clinton has previously referred to Trump as an “illegitimate president,” even though she has also mocked Republicans who maintain that Biden’s election win was illegitimate.

“The Democrat aired the illegitimacy remarks in a CBS interview in 2019 as she claimed Trump’s campaign engaged in ‘voter suppression,’ ‘voter purging,’ ‘hacking,’ and ‘false stories’ to win the election,” according to the New York Post.

Following Thursday’s verdict, Clinton, the Democrat who ran against Trump in 2016 and lost, revealed her new products.

She posted a photo on Instagram of a new $22 mug featuring an amateur-looking design that depicted a cartoon picture of herself sipping tea, which reads: “Turns out she was right about everything.”

“We recently had some new merch made based on a phrase I hear a lot. The design happened to be finalized today. With your purchase, you’ll support Onward Together groups defending democracy… and get a pretty great mug to sip tea from,” she wrote on Instagram.

On Thursday night at an event, Clinton also smirked and asked rhetorically, “Anything going on today?” during the Vital Voices Festival and Global Leadership Awards.

“Well, I have to tell you, there’s nowhere I’d rather be than right here,” she added.

