High School Cancels ‘U.S.A Day’ Calling It Too ‘Politicized’

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:50 PM – Saturday, November 18, 2023

A Massachusetts high school has canceled their “U.S.A” spirit week day to avoid “politicization.”

According to reports, “U.S.A Day” was scheduled as part of a “Spirit Week” at Wellesley High School in preparation for their Thanksgiving Day football game.

During the week, events included “Throwback Thursday” and “Wild West Wednesday,” and students were urged to dress up to fit the theme of the day.

Student Unification Program member, Olivia Spagnuolo, had brought up the themes for the week including the “U.S.A” day.

She stated that “the administration was not going to let this happen, they said it was not allowed because it separated people at school.”

The high school’s Principal Jamie Chisum explained the school’s decision in the letter to parents, noting that “the high school Administration decided not to go forward with that spirit theme because it felt really different than the other themes kids came up with for the week…Spirit Week is intended to be a light and fun way for our student to get excited about our pep rally and Thanksgiving Day football game.”

Chisum continued stating that students would still be able to wear their patriotic gear but the theme would be “Fitness Friday” rather than “U.S.A day.”

“We acknowledge that the impact for some people has been just the opposite of our intention and that we have inadvertently politicized this activity,” the principal said. “I am definitely sorry for any negative effect this has had on kids and families.”

Regardless of the administration’s decision, some students still went to the game in their U.S.A themed gear.

