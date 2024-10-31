Hezbollah Rocket Strikes In Israel Leave 7 Dead In Deadliest Attack In Months

(Photo by KAWNAT HAJU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:36 AM – Thursday, October 31, 2024

Two separate Hezbollah rocket attacks have killed seven people in northern Israel, making it the deadliest strike in the Jewish State in months.

An Israeli farmer and four foreign farmers were killed when rockets landed near the town of Metula, which borders Lebanon, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

The terrorist group said it fired multiple strikes towards the Krayot area north of Haifa and at Israeli forces south of the Lebanese town of Khiam, which is across the border from Metula.

Additionally, the Israeli military identified two projectiles crossing from Lebanon and falling in an open area near Metula on Thursday morning.

Israel’s military said Thursday that it had carried out airstrikes on targets near Qusayr, which is in western Syria near the the border with Lebanon, where it claimed Hezbollah had recently started storing weapons in an attempt to bring them into Lebanon.

Meanwhile, reports from Syrian news outlets have claimed that at least five people were killed in the Thursday strikes.

Four of them from the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Society’s (IHS) Civil Defence branch, which provides emergency services, were killed when Israeli forces targeted a gathering point at Derdghaya junction, it said.

More than 2,800 people have been killed and nearly 13,000 wounded in Lebanon since the conflict began more than a year ago, and some 1.2 million people have been displaced from their homes, according to the Lebanese government.

The military has previously accused Hezbollah of using ambulances to transport weapons and fighters. However, the IHS has denied having ties to military operations.

