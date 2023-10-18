Health Insurance Rises Due To Inflation, Averaging $24K For Family Plan

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:16 AM – Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The average cost of job-based health insurance has risen 7% since last year.

Advertisement

According to a KFF’s Employer Health Benefit Survey released on Wednesday, the annual cost for family health insurance has gone up 7% and now sits at an average of $6,575.

Premiums for single coverage also rose to nearly $8,500, increasing 7% and employees’ share of premium is up 8%.

Matthew Rae, who co-authored the survey, stated that there were many affordability challenges for employee coverage.

“We have a huge premium increase this year. There’s just no other way to cut it,” Rae said. “There are lots of affordability challenges for employer coverage.”

Though significant, the increase in premiums is broadly in line with wage and inflation increases since 2022, as well as over the previous five years, according to KFF.

Since health insurance may be used as a recruiting and retention strategy, firms have avoided watering down their coverage due to the tight employment market.

According to KFF, deductibles remained practically flat this year, which may reflect companies’ concerns about how much workers must pay when they require medical care.

Workers with deductibles for single coverage had an annual deductible of about $1,735 on average.

KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said in a press release that people continue to struggle to pay medical bills and the nation has no strategy on health costs.

“Rising employer healthcare premiums have resumed their nasty ways, a reminder that while the nation has made great progress expanding coverage, people continue to struggle with medical bills, and overall, the nation has no strategy on health costs,” Altman said.

Reportedly, employer-sponsored healthcare coverage is a necessity for almost 153 million people who currently depend on it.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement