Head Of Russia’s Nuclear Defense Forces Killed In Moscow Bombing, Ukraine Takes Credit For Involvement

A view of the blast scene, which killed the commander of Russian armed forces’ chemical, biological and radiation defence troops, Igor Kirillov, and his assistant, according to the Russian Investigative Committee, outside a residential building on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow on December 17, 2024. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:50 PM – Tuesday, December 17, 2024

After Ukraine accused Russia of using banned chemical weapons on the battlefield, the director of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological weapons defense unit was murdered on Tuesday in a bombing outside a Moscow apartment building.

Russian media outlets claim that “the bomb was detonated remotely and contained anywhere from 300g to 1kg of explosives,” the BBC reported.

Additionally, other surfacing reports stated that the bomb was strategically planted in an electric scooter.

Igor Kirillov, 54, was “found guilty of war crimes on Monday by Ukraine’s top internal security agency, the SBU,” for employing “banned chemical weapons” against Ukrainian soldiers engaged in combat.

Despite Kyiv not “formally” taking credit for the murder, a Ukrainian law enforcement official told the outlet Politico that the SBU was directly involved in the assassination, according to Forbes.

“Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target since he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military…Retribution for war crimes is inevitable,” the Ukrainian official, who wished to remain anonymous, told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Douglas Macgregor, a retired U.S. Army Colonel Combat Veteran and a former advisor to the Secretary of Defense, posted on X in regards to the news. However, his claims have not yet been confirmed.

In October, Kirillov and other Russian government officials were also sanctioned by the U.K. government for purportedly using chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces. Kirillov was subject to an asset freeze and a travel ban as part of the sentence.

U.K. officials commented on the news of the assassination.

“Kirillov has also been a significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation, spreading lies to mask Russia’s shameful and dangerous behavior,” the British Foreign Office stated.

Additionally, a slew of other social media users chimed in and expressed their own theories on X.

However, The Intercept, a politically far-left outlet, according to the AllSides political bias meter, claimed in 2022 that ten Russian biologists came out against their own government and argued otherwise.

“10 Russian biologists, including researchers who remain in Russia, have publicly accused the Russian government of lying about having proof that biological weapons were being developed in Ukrainian labs funded by the United States. According to the biologists, documents presented to the public last week by Russia’s defense ministry as supposed evidence of ‘bioweapons labs’ under Pentagon control in Ukraine actually describe relatively harmless collections of pathogens used for public health research,” The Intercept reported.

