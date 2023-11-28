‘He Recognizes Our Role’: Moms For America Endorses Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the field during halftime in the Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina at Williams Brice Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

11:24 AM – Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Citing a cultural crisis, the group Moms for America officially endorsed former President Donald Trump in 2024.

“We realized that we already have someone who has proven to stand up for moms and families and freedom in the White House in that really important role,” Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms for America, told One America News. “And we could either take a chance on someone who might stand up for those things and be the fighter that we need, or we can go with someone who already has a proven track record of doing just that. And that is ultimately why we decided to endorse President Trump.”

The nationwide network of more than 500,000 moms, in a press release, emphasized that Trump’s stance on protecting values that mothers across the country share was a key factor as well.

[Trump] was very clear,” Fletcher said. “Moms are the ones who are making the deciding vote not just in the election, but in how our culture and our country is going to go in the future.”

“He even talked about his own mom and what an impact that she had on his life,” Fletcher continued. “He’s the only sitting president who has ever attended the March for Life. When he was there, he heralded moms as heroes. So he recognizes our role.”

Trump is currently the favorite to become the Republican nominee for president, and leads President Joe Biden by 2.6%, according to RealClearPolitics polling average. With the Iowa caucuses less than 50 days away, a Civiqs survey of likely Republican caucus goers showed the 45th president leading the pack by 36% in Iowa.

Fletcher emphasized that Trump’s common sense policies will ultimately win the day.

“It’s simple common sense things,” said Fletcher. “And there’s no common sense anymore. [Trump’s] someone who has stood strong on common sense values and principles.”

“It’s crazy where this world is going,” Fletcher continued. “And we need a strong champion who’s going to stand up and defend our freedoms, our families, and our children.”

